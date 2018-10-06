Corfu-Pembroke Dollars for Scholars invite you to eat at Denny's Wednesday in Corfu and find out about free money

Attention juniors and seniors at Pembroke High School, BOCES and home-school students and their parents and guardians: the third annual Corfu-Pembroke Dollars for Scholars Meet, Greet & Eat will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 10, at Denny's Restaurant in Corfu.

It is located at in the Flying J Travel Plaza at 8484 Alleghany Road.

Denny's will award 20 percent of all meal proceeds generated between the hours of 4 and 10 p.m. on Oct. 10 to Corfu-Pembroke Dollars for Scholars.

By attending, you can learn how to increase your chances of winning one or more of 17 locally provided scholarships, which range from $250 to $4,000.

Corfu-Pembroke Dollars for Scholars plans to award $13,000 in scholarships next June. The smaller graduating classes put ODDS of winning one or more of these scholarships from our organization in your favor!

In the last 10 years, Corfu-Pembroke Dollars for Scholars organization has awarded more than $65,000 dollars to 107 Pembroke graduates.

Grades count, in some instances, so do service, character and intended area of study after graduation. Scholarships are available for those interested in being involved in art, the medical field, health care, special education and much more.

Interested? Then contact Mr. Beahan in the PHS Guidance Office. (585) 599-4525, ext. 1922, or [email protected] and please attend Wednesday's Meet, Greet & Eat at Denny's.

Dr. Paul J. Mroz, Treasurer, Corfu-Pembroke DFS

P.O. Box 72

Corfu, NY 14036