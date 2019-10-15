Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County holds annual meeting Monday at the YWCA

Press release:

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County will hold its Annual Meeting beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, at the YWCA of Genesee County, 301 North St., Batavia.

The theme this year is "Impact -- The Power in Partnerships."

The local Cooperative Extension is committed to pursuing partnerships that benefit Genesee residents. The organization believes in the transformative power of partnership to accomplish our mission: putting research based knowledge to work in pursuit of economic vitality, ecological sustainability and social well-being; helping families and communities thrive in our rapidly changing world.

Presenters for the morning will be Morgan Harrington and Emmaline Long. Cornell Cooperative Extension friends, volunteers and members of the community are welcome to attend.

Please RSVP to Yvonne: [email protected] or 585-343-3040, ext. 101.