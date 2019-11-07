November 7, 2019 - 2:16pm
Cornell extension executive director candidates scheduled to make public presentations this month
Cornell Cooperative Extension
Press release:
The public is invited to the upcoming public presentations of the candidates for the position of executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County.
They will be held at CCE, located at 420 E. Main St., Batavia, as follows:
- Thursday, Nov. 7th at 8 a.m. – Joaquina Kankam
- Friday, Nov. 8th at 8:30 a.m. – Patricia McGlynn
- Monday, Nov. 18th at 8:30 a.m. – Caron Gala
Any questions can be directed to Yvonne Peck at 585-343-3040, ext. 101.