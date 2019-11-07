Cornell extension executive director candidates scheduled to make public presentations this month

Press release:

The public is invited to the upcoming public presentations of the candidates for the position of executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County.

They will be held at CCE, located at 420 E. Main St., Batavia, as follows:

Thursday, Nov. 7th at 8 a.m. – Joaquina Kankam

Friday, Nov. 8th at 8:30 a.m. – Patricia McGlynn

Monday, Nov. 18th at 8:30 a.m. – Caron Gala

Any questions can be directed to Yvonne Peck at 585-343-3040, ext. 101.