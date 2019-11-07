Local Matters

November 7, 2019 - 2:16pm

Cornell extension executive director candidates scheduled to make public presentations this month

posted by Billie Owens in Cornell Cooperative Extension, news, batavia.

Press release:

The public is invited to the upcoming public presentations of the candidates for the position of executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County.

They will be held at CCE, located at 420 E. Main St., Batavia, as follows:

  • Thursday, Nov. 7th at 8 a.m. – Joaquina Kankam
  • Friday, Nov. 8th at 8:30 a.m. – Patricia McGlynn
  • Monday, Nov. 18th at 8:30 a.m. – Caron Gala

Any questions can be directed to Yvonne Peck at 585-343-3040, ext. 101.

