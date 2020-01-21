Countdown begins to YMCA's 2020 Expresso Bike Challenge fundraiser

Press release:

We are officially 11 days away from the start of the "Rally for the Y 2020 Expresso Bike Challenge"!

If you are new to the Y or are unsure of what the Rally for the Y is, below is a quick synopsis of how the event works.

The YMCA is partnered with Expresso Interactive Fitness, a company that sells digitally interactive stationary bikes. Expresso runs an annual bike challenge called “Rally for the Y” that YMCA's all across the country can participate in.

Basically, Expresso will donate $.10 cents per mile rode for any YMCA member who commits to the one-month challenge. This will be our fourth year participating and we are hoping to have more riders and raise more money than last year!

"Rally. Ride. Raise."

Last year we as a team we rode a total of 6,455 miles and raised $5,100!

You can sign up right on the bikes you don’t even need a computer, but if you need assistance or are unsure of how to sign up please stop at the desk and we can assist you or you can ask for one of the team captains listed at the bottom of this email.

If you sign up to ride for the GLOW Genesee Area Team , you can ride an expresso bike at any other Y or location and your miles will still count for our team! So if you go on vacation or can only ride at another facility but still want to be on our team now you can!

Our YMCA continues to hold strong across the country and Canada for donations raised and miles rode. You don’t have to wait for February to start raising money and all of your donations stay right here in Genesee County and go to support the Y’s Strong Communities Campaign.

Each day we will update the leaderboard to show rider progress. The leaderboard and progress track is located across from the Wellness Center entrance. If you have any questions please email me or see any of your team captains for this challenge. Your captains are: