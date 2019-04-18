CountryMax on Veterans Memorial Drive in Batavia now open

Submitted photos and press release:

CountryMax announces the opening of its new Batavia store located at 4160 Veterans Memorial Drive. The new Batavia location is the 17th store operated by the local, Western New York family-owned business.

The 23,000-square-foot store showcases multiple custom-built, wood-themed interior elements reflecting local history, as well as climate-controlled small pet rooms, a wild bird center, and over 2,000 square feet of premium, healthy foods for dogs, cats, and pets of all shapes and sizes.

In addition to the massive selection of healthy pet options, the new location features a large selection of barn and stable feed and supplies, as well as expansive lawn and garden offerings for all seasons.

Additional features include “Scrub House” self-serve dog wash, a “Ship” Fish Room, special events room, and a custom-built wood lodge filled with homesteading products; beer, wine, cider, and cheese making kits; housewares; gifts and novelty items.

CountryMax is celebrating 35 years in 2019. It has grown by being known as the neighborhood store that can compete with competition both big and small, with prices and selection consumers have come to demand, as well as a customer service experience that goes above and beyond traditional expectations of today’s retail stores, such as their full carry-out service for purchases big and small.

"I think anyone who shopped with us in the past knows we have a huge, unique selection of products that fits the Batavia area," said Brad Payne, director of Sales, “and they are going to be thrilled to see the amount of time, effort, and work that has gone into creating the new CountryMax store experience.”

Grand Opening Celebration

A Grand Opening Celebration is being planned for the weekend of May 18 and 19. Vendors will be on hand, along with experienced CountryMax team members to provide valuable product information, free samples, and demonstrations to benefit customers. FREE CountryMax Tote Bags full of “goodies” will be handed out to the first 250 people both Saturday and Sunday.

Bring the whole family and enjoy face painting, bounce house, games, prizes, food and fun!

Pets are welcome, too! Details will be available at www.countrymax.com.

Batavia new store hours are Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.