County Clerk's Recording Office and DMV close because of coronavirus

Press release from Genesee County Clerk Michael Cianfrini:

Due to the risks associated with the novel coronavirus, and after consultation with relevant health professionals, the County Clerk’s Recording Office will be closed to the public effective Wednesday, March 18th.

We will unfortunately not be able to process pistol permit amendments, passport applications, DBA filings or in-office real estate recordings.

All users are strongly encouraged to use the eFiling, eRecording and online search capabilities that our office offers.

Please be advised that the office will maintain minimal staff in the office to process mail transactions and electronically submitted transactions. For any paper filings or searches that are not time sensitive, please hold off on filing or recording until this necessary restriction can be lifted.

Please visit our website for information on obtaining a subscription to access our records online. Civil filings can continue to be submitted through the NYSCEF eFiling system. Real estate documents and other recordings can still be submitted electronically through either Simplifile or CSC.

In addition, the Genesee County DMV will also be closed to the public effective Wednesday, March 18th.

While we will not be open to the public, the office will continue to process certain transactions submitted either through the drop box or U.S. Mail. For registration renewals, please sign the back of the registration invite and make your check or money order payable to the “Genesee County Clerk."

Driver’s License renewals can be submitted via mail and will require the following:

An eye test report (MV-619) or you may visit any Vision Registry Location and the results will be electronically forwarded to the DMV.

Enclose the paper invitation sent to you in the mail, or you may obtain a form MV-44 on the MY DMV website. Make the check or money order payable to the “Genesee County Clerk.”

License plate surrenders can be dropped off with $1 cash and a written address to return the receipt to.

A clear and complete copy of a CDL Medical Examiners Certificate may also be deposited in the drop box with a valid phone number on the back. We will fax the certificate and notify you when it is processed in the DMV system (takes approximately two weeks).

We also remind everyone that during this period the public can utilize the DMV services available online to complete many DMV transactions.

As County Clerk, I recognize the inconvenience that these restrictions place on the public, but please understand that the interests of public health and the health of the County Clerk staff are of utmost concern. It is our sincere hope that these measures can be lifted as soon as the public health officials deem prudent.