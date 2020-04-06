County emergency management and health officials to begin using Wireless Emergency Alert system Tuesday

Submitted image and press release:

Genesee County Office of Emergency Management in cooperation with the Genesee County Health Department will be utilizing Wireless Emergency Alerts, a public alert and warning system to reinforce the importance of health and safety guidance issued by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), NYS Department of Health and the Genesee County Health Department.

Periodic messages will be sent out to promote health and safety and to ensure timely and accurate information is shared with all Genesee County residents. You will be receiving an alert to your cell phone tomorrow (April 7) at approximately 12 and 6 p.m.

Your impact on the community is great and your efforts in promoting safety guidelines is appreciated.

Recommended guidance to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 include:

Stay at home;

Wash your hands frequently;

Follow social distancing; stay 6 feet away from non-household members.

We thank you and your community for your cooperation during these difficult times.

Frequently Asked Questions: Wireless Emergency Alerts

Why are Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) important to me?

Alerts received at the right time can help keep you safe during an emergency. With WEA, warnings can be sent to your mobile device when you may be in harm's way, without the need to download an app or subscribe to a service.

What are WEA messages?

Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) are emergency messages sent by authorized government alerting authorities through your mobile carrier.

What types of alerts will I receive?

Imminent Threat Alerts that include extreme weather, and other threatening emergencies in your area

Public Safety Alerts that are less severe in nature than Imminent Threat Alerts

AMBER (missing child) Alerts

Presidential Alerts during a national emergency

Messages that are opt in message to support state and local WEA testing

What does a WEA message look like?

WEA will look like a text message. The WEA message will show the type and time of the alert, any action you should take, and the agency issuing the alert. The message will be no more than 360 characters.