April 22, 2020 - 5:38pm

County government enhances website with 'Genesee Connects' to provide COVID-19 info and resources

posted by Billie Owens in news, Genesee Connects, Genesee County government, coronavirus.

Press release:

Genesee County is working hard to provide timely, accurate information about the ongoing coronavirus emergency and its impact on our local community.

In an effort to expand the availability of resources to residents and the agencies of Genesee County the County’s website has been enhanced to include: information on the virus; avenues of giving and receiving assistance; tools for businesses; and direct links to the County’s informational series, “Genesee Connects” and more.

Here's the link. Or visit www.co.genesee.ny.us and click on “Coronavirus Information.”

