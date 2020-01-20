County Treasurer Scott German announces bid for fifth term in November election

Press release:

Genesee County Treasurer Scott D. German announced today (Jan. 20) that he will be seeking a fifth term as County Treasurer in November’s election.

German is in his 27th year in the office, the last 16 of which have been as Treasurer. Among the many accomplishments of the Treasurer’s Office is the extremely successful refinancing of county debt, which saved Genesee County taxpayers more than $1,000,000 in interest expense over six years.

German also hired the firm of Three + One to assist him in maximizing interest earnings while minimizing risk and complying with state regulations. In 2019, German earned more than $1.6 million in interest for the taxpayers.

As Treasurer, German is the chief fiscal officer and tax enforcement officer for the County. Among a wide range of responsibilities as County Treasurer, German is responsible for: the safeguarding of all county monies; the processing of county payroll; the processing of vendor payments; collection of delinquent taxes; tax foreclosures; maintaining the financial records; overseeing of the independent audit; and working with state and federal auditors.

German hopes the voters of Genesee County return him to office this November so he can continue serving the people of this fine county.

German holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management with a concentration in Finance from the State University of New York, College at Brockport.

German is a past President (2012) of the New York State County Treasurers and Finance Officers Association; 2016 Finance Officer of the Year and currently serves as one of two New York State delegates to the National Association of County Collectors, Treasurers & Finance Officers.

He is also a member of the 2004 class of Leadership Genesee. German is a lifelong resident of Genesee County.