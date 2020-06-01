County Treasurer's Office now reopened, wear face masks, mail preferred for tax payments

From Genesee County Treasurer Scott D. German:

Effective immediately, the Genesee County Treasurer’s Office is now reopened to the public while still complying with face-mask requirements.

The Treasurer's Office located in County Building #1 on the third floor is now open from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

I am asking anyone coming to the Treasurer’s Office to please use the front entrance on Main Street or those needing the elevator to use the entrance on the west side of the building facing the old courthouse. The door on the Court Street side will become an exit only once the DMV reopens.

While we are still in the coronavirus pandemic, I am encouraging residents to please mail in your tax payments as well as any notarized applications for Certificates of Residency to: Genesee County Treasurer, 15 Main St., Batavia, NY 14020.

Anyone owing taxes to the county may look up the amounts due on our website.

Should you have any questions, feel free to give my office a call at (585) 815-7803.