Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 18, 2019 - 2:27pm

County's draft Hazard Mitigation Plan is focus of May 28 meeting

posted by Billie Owens in GC Office of Emergency Management Services, HMP, news, batavia, Hazard Mitigation Place.

Public Notice

Genesee County is completing the process of updating its Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP). 

The HMP documents the County’s vulnerability to hazards and its strategy to reduce that vulnerability. The draft of the updated HMP is now complete and available for review at www.geneseecountyhmp.com under the "Draft Documents for Review" page. 

A meeting to discuss the draft HMP will be held on Tuesday, May 28 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Genesee County Office of Emergency Management Services, 7690 State Street Road, Batavia.

Additional information about the HMP and the planning process is available at www.geneseecountyhmp.com. Contact Tim Yaeger, coordinator, Genesee County Office of Emergency Management Services, for more information at 585-344-0078.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2019

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button