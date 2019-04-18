County's draft Hazard Mitigation Plan is focus of May 28 meeting

Public Notice

Genesee County is completing the process of updating its Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP).

The HMP documents the County’s vulnerability to hazards and its strategy to reduce that vulnerability. The draft of the updated HMP is now complete and available for review at www.geneseecountyhmp.com under the "Draft Documents for Review" page.

A meeting to discuss the draft HMP will be held on Tuesday, May 28 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Genesee County Office of Emergency Management Services, 7690 State Street Road, Batavia.

Additional information about the HMP and the planning process is available at www.geneseecountyhmp.com. Contact Tim Yaeger, coordinator, Genesee County Office of Emergency Management Services, for more information at 585-344-0078.