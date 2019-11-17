Crash reported in front of Southside Deli in the city

A two-car collision with injuries is reported at 300 Ellicott St. in the city, in front of Southside Deli. City fire, police and Mercy medics responding.

UPDATE 11:55 a.m.: A second ambulance is called to the scene.

UPDATE 12:21 p.m.: A man and his children in a minivan were rear-ended by a car after the minivan stopped at a the red light at Liberty and Ellicott streets. None of the minivan's occupants were injured. The driver of a car was a female who was transported to UMMC with complaints of left arm and chest pain. A first responder said the car was going about 30 mph at the time of impact and there was no air-bag deployment.