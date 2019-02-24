Crash victims in overnight Le Roy accident were from out of the area, IDs pending

Photo and information from Alecia Kaus, of Video News Service.

The three male occupants who crashed into a house on Clay Street in Le Roy in the wee hours this morning were from out of the area, authorities say, but their identities have not yet been released.

The front-seat passsenger died at the scene at 77 Clay St., and the driver and back-seat passenger were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, although Le Roy Police Chief Chris Hayward said he's not sure which one of them was taken by Mercy Flight and which by ambulance.

"It's very early in the investigation," Hayward said.

The Crash Management Team arrived shortly after 6 a.m. and code enforcement was there at that time determining whether the house with an upstairs and downstairs apartment was habitable. The downstairs unit was unoccupied. The upstairs tenant was not injured.

The victims who were transported both had severe injuries.

"They were extensive," Hayward said. "I don't really want to specify."

The car -- and Haywood said they could not tell if it was a sedan or a coupe based on looking at the wreckage -- was coming from the south around 3:30 a.m., heading northbound on Route 19 (Clay Street at the crash site), when it failed to negotiate the Wolcott Street curve and smashed into the house.