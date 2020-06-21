Local Matters

June 21, 2020 - 10:00am

Crash with minor injuries reported in Alexander

posted by Billie Owens in news, alexander, accidents.

A two-vehicle accident with injuries is reported at 4119 Broadway Road (Route 20) in Alexander. Alexander Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding. The location is between Browns Mill and Molasses Hill roads.

A first responder on scene reports injuries appear to be minor and says medics can continue in non-emergency mode. There is a lot of debris in the roadway and traffic control is needed until it can be removed.

UPDATE 10:02 a.m.: "Looks like we'll have sign-offs, minor glass cuts," says a first responder. Mercy medics are put back in service.

