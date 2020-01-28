Crash with possible ejection reported on West Main Street Road, East Pembroke

A crash involving two vehicles is reported in front of Jim's Saloon in East Pembroke, 2677 W. Main Street Road. One of the vehicles rolled over and it's possible that a person was ejected.

East Pembroke Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding and mutual aid from Town of Batavia is called for extrication equipment.

Also, Town of Batavia Fire Police are asked to shut down Route 5 at Powers Road and Corfu Fire Police are asked to shut down eastbound Route 5 at Read Road. Alexander's ambulance is called to the scene, too.

UPDATE 8:34 a.m.: A gray sedan and a white minivan collided head on and all were transported to trauma centers with non-life-threatening injuries; at least two of them were taken to Erie County Medical Center. There was only a driver in the minivan. The sedan had three adults in it, including an elderly person. One occupant of the sedan was ejected. Due to the severity of the crash, a member of the county's Crash Management Team was called to the scene.