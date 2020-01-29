Crossroads House delights in gift of new wheelchair van

Submitted photos and press release:

A dream of Crossroads House founder Kathy Panepento has been realized through a generous gift from the family of a past resident.

Twenty years ago, Samuel Marchese spent his last days at Crossroads House. Because of a generous gift given by his daughter, Antoinette Clancy, and her husband, Emmett, Crossroads House was able to fund some foundational projects throughout the home, open only two years at the time.

The families of Crossroads House residents are forever families and so many faithfully support the mission long after their loved ones were served in our home. The Clancys remain one of those families. Recently they reached out to Crossroads House with the desire to bless our home again.

Panepento has always envisioned the idea of a comfort care home having it’s own wheelchair van to enhance the end of life experience and embrace every opportunity to live and make memories while at Crossroads House.

The Clancys embraced that idea and funded a brand new 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan wheelchair van. This gift allows Crossroads House to relieve families of often unreimbursed ambulance trips on admission.

The van will also make it possible to take residents and their loved ones out for day trips and outings that will create forever memories. Giving residents and their families the opportunity to live every moment has always been the mission of Crossroads House and this gift will help us continue to fulfill that in new and enduring ways.

"Crossroads House would like to thank Antoinette and Emmett for this wonderful gift!" said Crossroads House Executive Director Jeff Allen.

Top photo, from left: Kathy Panepento (Crossroads House founder and director of Resident Care), Deb Chilano with dog "Boston" (volunteers), John Chilano (volunteer and official wheelchair tester), Emily Crawford (coordinator of Volunteer Services), Vinnie Tjhung (volunteer), Diane Sia (director of Development), Jim Gardner (volunteer).