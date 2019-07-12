Local Matters

July 12, 2019 - 2:19pm

Crossroads House overwhelmed by garage sale donations -- can't accept any more

posted by Billie Owens in crossroads house, news, batavia, notify.

Submitted photo and press release:

Regarding Crossroads House Garage Sale donations...

A very generous community has packed our storage containers to our limit.

As a result, we cannot accept additional donations for the upcoming sale later this month.

You folks have filled three tractor-trailers, two shipping containers, a barn and our garage!

We are so fortunate to serve in a community of givers. We look forward to seeing everyone at the sale.

For more information on dates and times, click here.

blue button