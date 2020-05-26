Crossroads House postpones July's Huge Annual Garage Sale to later this year, will accept donations next month

Press release:

The Crossroads House Huge Annual Garage Sale will be RESCHEDULED to a later date this year.

We will be monitoring the NY Forward guidelines and working with the City of Batavia for direction on appropriate time and set up of the sale.

The Huge Garage Sale is by far, our largest yearly fundraiser and a popular event in the community. However, the current guidelines for large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic make it impossible to plan for our usual third week in July and at the capacity we normally have.

In the meantime, we will start accepting donations on June 16th -- every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donation criteria remains the same: clean, unbroken, sellable items.

The list of items we do not accept are: Clothing, particle board furniture, TV stands, electronics, linens, stuffed toys and books. We are also unable to pick up donations this year.

We appreciate your understanding with additional limitations this year as our sale will be shorter and space and volunteer processing availability. Our goal is to have a successful “abbreviated” event. We thank our great community for all the wonderful support.

If you have any questions, feel free to call Val at (585) 519-5545, or Jim at (585) 409-0916.

We will follow up with new dates and look forward to a great sale!