'Crosswalk Day' to highlight crosswalk safety and proper use to be held on Bank Street Wednesday

Press release:

To highlight the importance of crosswalk safety and the proper use of a crosswalk, not only for pedestrians but motorists as well, there will be a Crosswalk Day on Wednesday, May 29, at the Bank Street crosswalk in front of the Office for the Aging and YMCA.

The event is sponsored by the City of Batavia in conjunction with the City of Batavia Police Department, City of Batavia Fire Department, City of Batavia Youth Bureau, Genesee County, Genesee County Office for the Aging, Genesee County Youth Bureau, Batavia YMCA, Boys Scouts of America, Rochester Regional Health (UMMC) and GO ART!

There will be a morning session taking place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and an afternoon session taking place from 3 to 5 p.m.

There will be volunteers from the YMCA, Rochester Regional Health (UMMC), Boy Scouts of America and Office for the Aging assisting throughout the day.

GO ART! is providing the sidewalk chalk art for the event. The new signs and striping have been provided by City of Batavia Public Works and Genesee County. Also, City of Batavia Police and Fire Department will be assisting with the event.