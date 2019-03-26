CTE Center's Culinary Club to host pop-up dinner April 8

The Batavia Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center’s Culinary Club will host a Pop-Up Dinner at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 8. It is open to the public.

This three-course dinner will be held in the Culinary Arts Dining Room at the Batavia CTE Center, located at 8250 State Street Road.

Tickets are $25 per person and may be purchased at the Batavia CTE Center.

Chef Tracy Burgio is the Culinary Arts instructor at the Batavia CTE Center. She noted how events like these give student real-world experiences as the event is student driven.

“The students have researched menu possibilities in order to plan the menu," Burgio said. "They will prepare and cook all the entrees and also serve our customers. Everyone works together as a team to create a memorable, pleasant experience for our patrons."

Any questions may be directed to Chef Burgio at (585) 344-7795 or [email protected].

About the Batavia Career and Technical Education Center

It is a program of the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership. The Partnership operates as a Board of Cooperative Educational Services providing shared programs and services to 22 component school districts located in Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston and Steuben counties in New York State.