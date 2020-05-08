Cuomo extends time to file cases under NY Child Victims Act

Press release:

Today (May 8) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that the window for survivors of child sexual abuse to file lawsuits under the New York Child Victims Act has been extended an additional five months to Jan. 14.

“We applaud Governor Cuomo’s decision to give survivors of child sexual abuse more time to come forward and file their cases during these unprecedented and difficult times,” said attorney Jeff Anderson, of Jeff Anderson & Associates.

The New York Child Victims Act allows survivors of child sexual abuse in New York an opportunity to take legal action for the abuse they suffered, however only for a limited time. The legislative “window” to file cases was set to expire on Aug.13.