Darien Town Justice Gary Graber is marking 40th year of public service

From the NYS Magistrates Association:

The New York State Magistrates Association and its statewide membership has proudly presented a certificate to commend and recognize the service, dedication and accomplishments of their esteemed colleague and fellow justice, Honorable Gary Barry Graber in appreciation of 40 dedicated years of service in the Town of Darien.

The Certificate of Appreciation is presented with the sincere congratulations and best wishes of the association on Sept. 15, 2019.

Signed,

Honorable Michael A. Petucci, president

New York State Magistrates Association

(Editor's note: The end of 2019 marks the 40th year that Graber has served as Justice in Darien Town Court. Graber is a member of Leadership Genesee Class of 2005.)