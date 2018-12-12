Darien's proposed water district is purpose of public hearing Dec. 17

Public Notice

There will be a public hearing on Town of Darien Water District #6 (proposed) at the Darien Fire Hall, located at 10537 Alleghany Road, Darien Center, at 7:30 p.m. on the 17th day of December (Monday).

The purpose of the public hearing is to discuss the proposal to establish a water district with specified improvements. All persons interested in the subject may be heard at this time.