Darrell the declawed cat is missing in the city

Photos and information from Patti Chadwick:

Missing from the Williams Street / Otis Street area in the City of Batavia is a beloved pet cat named Darrell.

Short hair, black, with a few white hairs on his chest.

No collar. Declawed and neutered male. Indoor cat.

Friendly, but may be afraid since he isn't used to being outside.

If you find him or even see him in your area, please call or text (585) 297-3009.