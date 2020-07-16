Local Matters

July 16, 2020 - 1:37pm

Dave's Ice Cream to host live music outside starting Wednesday

posted by Billie Owens in Dave's Ice Cream, news, music, guitarist Justin Wahl.

Starting next Wednesday, July 22, Dave's Ice Cream will host live music outdoors -- in back of the ice cream parlor, located at 3872 W. Main Street Road, Town of Batavia.

Come on down and bring a chair! Music starts at 6:30 p.m.

At the debut event, the talents of guitarist Austin Wahl will delight listeners.

About Austin Wahl

He is a guitarist of many skills. Currently pursuing his master's degree at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, where he also earned a bachelor's degree and Performers' Certificate, Wahl has played classical guitar since age 5.

He is also a skilled bluegrass and rock guitarist, equally at home in all three genres.

Submitted photo and information from Debra Webster.

