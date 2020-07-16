Dave's Ice Cream to host live music outside starting Wednesday

Starting next Wednesday, July 22, Dave's Ice Cream will host live music outdoors -- in back of the ice cream parlor, located at 3872 W. Main Street Road, Town of Batavia.

Come on down and bring a chair! Music starts at 6:30 p.m.

At the debut event, the talents of guitarist Austin Wahl will delight listeners.

About Austin Wahl

He is a guitarist of many skills. Currently pursuing his master's degree at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, where he also earned a bachelor's degree and Performers' Certificate, Wahl has played classical guitar since age 5.

He is also a skilled bluegrass and rock guitarist, equally at home in all three genres.

Submitted photo and information from Debra Webster.