December 22, 2019 - 12:21pm

Days Inn evacuated in Batavia after water main break

posted by Billie Owens in news, Days Inn, batavia.

A water main break at the Days Inn, located at 200 Oak St. in the city, has prompted the hotel's evacuation. The initial report was that the break caused four feet of water to flood the kitchen.

City firefighters are on scene. A code enforcement officer is expected there in about 15 minutes and National Grid has a 20-minute ETA.

UPDATE 2:04 p.m.: The scene commander says "All utilities have been secured. The facility is evacuated. All units back in service."

