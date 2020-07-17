Deadline extended until Wednesday for guided kayak tours of DeWitt Pond

Press release:

Spots are still available for guided kayak tours of DeWitt Pond in Saturday, July 25. Deadline for preregistration has been extended until Wednesday, July 22.

Seize the day with a guided kayak tour of DeWitt Pond on Saturday, July 25th and discover a new world.

Session 1 takes place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Session 2 takes place from 1 to 3 p.m.

​Meet at the boat launch at DeWitt Recreation Area of Cedar Street in Batavia. No experience needed, a beginner kayaking lesson is provided!

Rent a kayak or bring your own. Kayak rentals with life vests are provided by Adventures in Fitness Inc. Solo kayak rentals are available for ages 12 and up, tandem kayak rentals are available for kids under 12 and must be piloted by an adult.

Masks are required when unable to maintain six feet of social distance. Participants are encouraged to wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; or use hand sanitizer with at least 60-percent alcohol and rub hands together until dry if soap and water are not available.

Guided tour fee is:

$20/person without rental per session;

$25/person with kayak rental per session;

Fee for children under age 12 is $12 per session (must be piloted by an adult).

Preregister by Wednesday July 22nd by calling (585) 344-1122.

For more information visit our website.

Or contact Shannon Lyaski via email.