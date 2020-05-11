Democrats announce virtual NYS Senate District 61 virtual primary forum

Press release:

The Genesee County Democratic Committee and The Genesee County Young Democrats invite the public to participate in a virtual forum featuring candidates running for the Democratic nomination for the 61st NYS Senate District.

Participating candidates include Kim Smith, Jacqui Berger and Joan Seamans. We will also be joined by special guest, NY27 Congressional Candidate Nate McMurray.

The event will be streamed live on YouTube here from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on May 28th.

Anyone wishing to submit a question to the candidates should do so no later than 5pm on Monday, May 20th using this form.

Anyone with questions about this event can reach out to [email protected] or visit our Facebook page.