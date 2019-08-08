Local Matters

August 8, 2019 - 12:28pm

Despite cancelling some August shows, Willie Nelson WILL perform at Darien Lake Sept. 8 as scheduled

posted by Billie Owens in news, willie nelson, outlaw music festival tour, darien lake.

Press release:

Darien Center –  The Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Bonnie Raitt, Phil Lesh & Friends and Alison Krauss will go on as scheduled this Sept. 8th.

Unfortunately, Willie had to cancel a handful of shows in August due to breathing problems, but the beloved "red-headed stranger" will see you on the road again starting in September for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour!

