Dessert in the Stacks at Woodward library is Feb. 8, advance tickets only

Dessert in the Stacks is back! It will be held a Woodward Memorial Library in Le Roy from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8. Sample delicious desserts and visit with friends.

Local restaurants, bakeries, caterers, and stores donate the desserts and you get to sample as many of them as you would like!

Desserts so far include: assorted chocolates from Oliver's Candies; apple and cherry pies from Gre'gry's Bakery; vanilla raspberry and lemon torte cakes from Elegant Cakes; chocolate lush pie and peanut butter pie from Red Osier Original Landmark Restaurant; and savory pizza from Pastore's.

There will also be delectable treats from D & R Depot, Farmer's Creekside Tavern & Inn, GAMS Simply Sweet and Savory Bakery, The Divine Tree, and Tops Friendly Market.

New this year are samples of coffee, hot chocolate, and Munchkins from Dunkin' Donuts.

We are still adding to the list of desserts as area caterers, restaurants, and bakeries donate to this event.

Tickets for this adults-only event are $8 each or 2/$15 and must be purchased in advance .

Get your tickets now! This is an event you don't want to miss.

Woodward Memorial Library is located at 7 Wolcott St. in the Village of Le Roy

Phone is 768-8300.