September 24, 2019 - 10:28am
Dine tonight at Miss Batavia Diner and 30 percent of receipt will benefit Alzheimer's Association of WNY
posted by Billie Owens in Miss Batavia Diner, 566 E. Main St., Batavia NY 14020.
From 4 to 9 p.m. today -- Tuesday, Sept. 24 -- 30 percent of all dinner sale proceeds at Miss Batavia Diner will be given to the Alzheimer's Association of Western New York.
The diner is located 566 E. Main St. in the City of Batavia.
"Easy as pie! You get to enjoy a delightful dinner without all the cleanup and the money supports Alzheimer's education programs, support services, and other resources for care partners and those living with dementia," say the hosts Danielle and Lance Engels.