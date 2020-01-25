Disability agency seeks nominees for community and corporate support awards

Press release:

The Western New York Independent Living Inc. Family of Agencies (WNYIL) will be holding its 40th Annual Meeting of members, consumers, staff, and other friends of the Agency on June 9 – and wants to do something new and exciting.

For years, WNYIL has honored an individual and a company, each of which has made an outstanding contribution to activities benefitting the community of citizens with disabilities in the preceding year. Previously, Agency staff have discussed candidates internally and reached a consensus; but, for this landmark anniversary, we are offering YOU an opportunity to nominate people and corporations that meet the following criteria – but your responses are needed by May 15 . Here are the awards:

Elayne G. Wels Community Support Award: This award is given to an individual who personally and/or professionally supports, promotes and embraces the Independent Living philosophy throughout the community.

Corporate Support Award: An award given to a company that supports WNYIL and promotes and embraces the Independent Living philosophy throughout the community. Some honorees from prior years include: the Northtown Automotive Companies; Main Mobility; Jaeckle, Fleischmann & Mugel LLP (now part of Bond, Schoeneck and King PLLC); the University Heights Arts Association;and Zajac Funeral Home Inc.

In case you wondered, the Independent Living (IL) philosophy is the belief that the person who has a disability is the best expert on her/his needs and should be empowered to make the final decision on personal services and solutions, and must be heard in issues of systemic advocacy. It is the product of the Independent Living civil rights movement of citizens with disabilities that began in the 1960s, and has spawned hundreds of Centers for Independent Living (CILs) nationwide, including one in Genesee County on West Main Street in Batavia.

If you are aware of an individual and/or a company which has served those with disabilities, please contact Daniel Colpoys, WNYIL’s Chief Community Engagement officer at (716) 836-0822, ext. 166; or email him with the nominee’s name, a paragraph about his/her/its qualifications and contact information, as well as YOUR name and contact information, to [email protected].

Thank you for your willingness to help acknowledge deserving members of our community!

The Western New York Independent Living Inc. Family of Agencies offer an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.