Doggone fun: Inaugural 'Puppy Paw-rade & Costume Contest' at Darien Lake is tomorrow

Note: This event was originally set for Oct. 6 but was rescheduled due to inclement weather.

From the simple to the sublime, whether kitschy and corny, or clever and crafty, expect a wide range of getups at the inaugural "Puppy Paw-rade & Costume Contest" at Darien Lake Theme Park on Saturday, Oct. 20.

Time is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration is $15 at the door. Additional tickets for family members and friends will be available for $20 each.

Registration fees for this event, offered in conjunction with Volunteers for Animals, will be donated to the Genesee County Animal Shelter and the SPCA of Erie County.

Registration/check-in begins at 11; paw-rade starts at noon at the Gazebo Stage; costume contest winners announced at 1 o'clock at Pavilion 12.

All humans and canines welcome. All dogs MUST have proof of vaccination for rabies and distemper.

Participants will get free admission to the park for the dog and owner -- plus one free return admission for Fright Fest. There's also a free "wag bag" for participants.

The flier says "pup-arazzi photo opportunities" will be plentiful.

Pet vendors will be there, too, including Silver Lining for Pit Bulls, Pet Rescue Rx, Open Arms Rescue, Furry Friends Holistic Pet Spa and Purely Pets will be on site with giveaways and information. Plus, local dogs up for adoption will be available to meet and greet.

Prizes, including 2019 Season Passes, will be given for:

Most Creative Costume

Cutest

Funniest

Don't be shy! Dress to the nines and strut your stuff with your furry bestie!

For more information, visit darienlake.com/puppypawrade

A downloadable registration form is available at the website above, which can be printed, completed and brought with you to facilitate registration at the door.

Here are the rules and restrictions:

Do NOT leave dog(s) in vehicles;

You are responsible for cleaning up after your dog;

Dogs cannot be tied up or left alone at anytime;

Dogs must be on a leash at all times;

All dogs must be out of the park by 2 p.m.

The theme park is located at 9993 Alleghany Road (Route 77) in Darien Center.