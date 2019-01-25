Don't forget: Tickets on sale for 'Winter Escape' at Mary Immaculate Parish in East Bethany Feb. 2, pre-sale only

Press release:

"Winter Escape" tickets are on sale now! Escape the winter blues with family, friends, delicious food and live music on Feb. 2 at Mary Immaculate Parish in East Bethany.

The third annual fundraiser will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Hall with a delicious Farmer's Wife Turkey Dinner. From 6:30-10 p.m. there will be live music from Red Creek Band. There will be a Gift Basket Raffle. This fun-filled family event is not to be missed!