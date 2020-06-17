DOT roadwork start this week along routes in town and village of Bergen

Press release:

The New York State Department of Transportation today announced construction activities are underway along the Route 33 corridor in the Town of Bergen, Genesee County to resurface pavement in the area and enhance safety through the implementation of a new striping pattern.

Work will include the resurfacing of Route 33 between Route 237 and the Monroe County Line, a portion of Route 33a in the Town of Riga, Monroe County near the I-490 interchange, and Route 19 between Route 33 and Route 262 in the Village of Bergen.

As part of this construction, new left-turn lanes will be incorporated into the intersection of Route 19 and Route 33, with a two-way center turn lane just to the east. On Route 19, there will be one through lane in each direction to provide for new left-turn lanes.

Construction is expected to last approximately three weeks at this location, and two-way traffic will be maintained using single alternating lane closures. Motorists may encounter delays during this time and are advised to seek an alternate route.

All construction activities at this location are weather dependent and subject to change.

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 5-1-1 or visit www.511NY.org or the mobile site at m.511ny.org, New York State’s official traffic and travel information source.