Drive-thru candy giveaway cancelled today at Le Roy's Trigon Park

From the Rotary Club of Le Roy:

Due to circumstances beyond our control, and with respect to the calls placed to the Le Roy Police Department, the Rotary Club of Le Roy has been asked to cancel the drive-thru candy giveaway with the Easter Bunny, which was set for noon today (April 11) at Trigon Park in the village.

"We appreciate the support of our sponsors, Mayor Rogers, the Le Roy Village Board in this effort," says Scott McCumiskey, of the Rotary Club.