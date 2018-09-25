Driver of white sedan in custody after wild chase through city streets

A white Buick Sebring with a black top occupied by just its driver crashed at the VA Medical Center after a wild chase through city streets. The driver is in custody. He may have a firearm. What prompted the chase is not clear.

A medic is responding. At least three Batavia PD patrols were pursuing the vehicle. VA police are being notified; property at the facility is damaged.

UPDATE 8:55 a.m.: City fire just arrived in non-emergency mode with speedy dry absorbent and a pad to cover a storm drain from leaking fluids; the vehicle is on fire. Asked if the suspect has any facial or hand tattoos, an officer's response is no, but there are on the arm(s).

Shortly after this incident began, there was a call of a possibly armed suspect driving the vehicle southbound on Liberty Street. A patrol was a Ellicott and Jackson, and Liberty and Main. Then the suspect vehicle headed northbound on Summit Street toward the hospital going 65 mph, then went westbound toward State Street, got on Oak and the Thruway Authority was notified as it was believed to be headed to I-90. Then it crashed at the VA.

UPDATE 9:06 a.m.: This was a car jacking. More T/K.