Driver unconscious after accident on Harlow Road, Darien

A driver is unresponsive in Darien after an accident at 10805 Harlow Road. The caller to dispatch says the vehicle is off the roadway; a first responder says it's partially blocking traffic. Darien fire and ambulance and Mercy medics are responding. Mercy Flight is on ground standby.

UPDATE 1:12 p.m.: EMS on scene reports the operator is possibly intoxicated. Mercy medics and Mercy Flight put back in service. A Sheriff's deputy is responding.

UPDATE 1:24 p.m.: Darien ambulance is put back in service.