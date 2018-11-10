Driver unresponsive after vehicle strikes tree off Route 77 in Darien

A driver is unresponsive after his or her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree off Route 77 in Darien. Mercy Flight is on standby. The accident location is 9610 Alleghany Road between Ganson Avenue and McGregor Road. Darien Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 3:56 p.m.: The driver is a 25-year-old male who lives in Corfu. He told Sheriff's deputies at the scene that he fell asleep at the wheel. His truck left the roadway, hit a drainage ditch and went airborne before coming to a stop 50 yards away after striking a tree. He was taken by ground ambulance to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators determined that no alcohol or drugs were involved in the accident, said Sgt. Jason Saile.