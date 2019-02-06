Driver westbound on North Street unharmed after frozen tree falls on windshield

A driver who was westbound on North Street in the city was unscathed after a frozen tree fell onto his Pontiac Grand Am windshield.

Police at the scene said he was lucky because if he had been headed eastbound at the same location when the tree fell, the heaviest part of the trunk and its branches would probably have been more dangerous. The tree fell on North Street east of Vine shortly after 5:30 p.m., blocking the roadway.