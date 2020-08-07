Drop off worn, faded, unpresentable U.S. flags at Le Roy's American Legion post, disposal ceremony is Sunday

This year’s annual ceremonial disposal of U.S. flags by the Botts Fiorito American Legion Post #576 in Le Roy will be conducted in partnership with the Northwoods Sportsman’s Club with support from the Le Roy Fire Department.

Fifth Annual Disposal of Flags Ceremony -- Sunday, Aug. 9th at 1 p.m. SHARP!

Northwoods Sportsman’s Club, 8402 Gulf Road, Le Roy

Old, faded or otherwise unpresentable U.S. flags may be dropped off at the American Legion Post Home, 53 W. Main St. An outside receptacle is available for your use.

All are invited to attend while maintaining social distancing.