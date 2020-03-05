Drum corps music extravaganza to be held at Batavia Downs March 14

Press release:

Music will take center stage for “An Afternoon of Drum Corps Music” on Saturday, March 14th at Batavia Downs Gaming.

The individuals and ensembles start at 1 p.m. and the full corps perform at approximately 4 p.m.

This is a first, to have many corps performing inside this early in the year.

The corps’ consist of brass and percussion instruments. Some groups are competitive and others just for entertainment.

The individual and ensemble competition begins at 1 p.m. and will feature some outstanding individual performances in competition and exhibition.

The drum corps performing include:

Ghost Riders Alumni;

The White Sabers;

Hamburg Kingsmen drum ensemble;

Uptown Brass from Toronto Canada;

Tri Valley Brass;

Cadre Drum Ensemble;

St. Josephs of Batavia;

The Hitmen;

Brig Juice from Syracuse;

All-In Brass Band from Rochester;

and St. Joes Brass Ensemble.

“An Afternoon of Drum Corps Music” is also cosponsored by The Bugler’s Hall of Fame, St. Joe’s Alumni and St. Joe’s Reunion Brass Ensemble.

In attendance will be current members of the Bugler’s Hall of Fame plus the opportunity to meet and hear Hall of Fame members.

Tickets for the show are $10 at the door and for your donation, adults will receive $10 of free play at the Casino.

There will be food and refreshments available for purchase in the Casino area all day.

At the conclusion of the show, the members and fans will be treated to a performance/dance party by Rochester’s favorite party group, the Coupe DeVilles.

For more information contact Donny Allen at (585) 297-6869 or Frank Panepento at (585) 409-4364.