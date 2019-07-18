July 18, 2019 - 4:14pm
Due to extreme heat Friday: Ricky Palermo's Soccer Clinic is postponed for one week
Important Notice:
The Ricky Palermo spinal injury golf tournament SOCCER CLINIC scheduled for tomorrow Friday, July 19, has been postponed until next Friday, July 26.
Same time – 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Same place – Batavia Sports Park on Bank Street Road, Batavia.
We have been notified to postpone our event tomorrow because of the dangerous high heat index (110°) that will be dangerous for the kids to be exposed to.
Any questions call Roger Hume at 585-345-1701 or Ricky Palermo at 585-739-8522