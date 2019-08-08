August 8, 2019 - 12:30pm
Due to rainstorm, city's Summer Recreation Program will close early today
Important Notice
Due to the severe storms, and projected forecast the city's Summer Recreation Program will be closing early today.
Parents of participants at the parks have been notified.
Program will resume as scheduled tomorrow, Aug. 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thank you!
Lydia Schauf, Program Coordinator
City of Batavia Youth Bureau