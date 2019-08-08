Local Matters

August 8, 2019 - 12:30pm

Due to rainstorm, city's Summer Recreation Program will close early today

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, summer recreation program, news.

Important Notice

Due to the severe storms, and projected forecast the city's Summer Recreation Program will be closing early today.

Parents of participants at the parks have been notified.

Program will resume as scheduled tomorrow, Aug. 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thank you!

Lydia Schauf, Program Coordinator 

City of Batavia Youth Bureau

