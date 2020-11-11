Eagle Scout from Alexander's Troop 6650 raises first U.S. flag on new pole at The Manor House

Hunter Meyers' aunt, Amber Winters, is very proud of her nephew, and so are quite a few others.

The Eagle Scout (left inset photo) "did a cool thing today," Winters wrote The Batavian in an email.

And that was to continue his troop's flag-raising tradition at The Manor House in Batavia on Veterans Day.

That would be Boy Scout Troop 6650, based in Alexander.

"Our Boy Scout Troop has been holding a ceremony at The Manor House* for their veteran residents for the last 14 years," says Hunter's mother, Season Meyers. "The ceremony was cancelled this year due to COVID.

"However, I found out they had a brand-new flag pole installed with the express intention of our troop raising the first flag on it to dedicate it to their veterans.

After discussing it with Hunter we decided we were NOT going to let The Manor House nor their veterans down.

So, "with the help of his grandfather, Hunter raised the first flag on the new flagpole and it was officially dedicated to the veterans," Season said. "All the residents were so grateful and we were beyond thrilled to participate.”

Hunter's grandfather is Peter Michael Meyers, who lives in Attica, as does Hunter's family.

Hunter is the youngest to rise to the rank of Eagle Scout in many years, according to his mom.

He is 15, but earned his Eagle badge at 14, one of only three to earn the achievement that young in Genesee County history.

*Editor's Note: Before the assisted-living facility at 427 E. Main St. became The Manor House, it was known as Victorian Manor.

Photos courtesy of Amber Winter.

Next two photos, Hunter Meyers, left, and his grandfather Peter Michael Meyers, preparing to raise the American flag today, then hoisting it.

Third photo below, Hunter Meyers and an unnamed resident at The Manor House unmask briefly to smile broadly after today's flag-raising ceremony.

Bottom, Hunter Meyers in front of the new flagpole at The Manor House and its new U.S. flag.