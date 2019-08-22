August 22, 2019 - 11:51am
East Pembroke Fire District to hold 2020 budget workshop Aug. 28
posted by Billie Owens in Announcements, East Pembroke Fire District.
PUBLIC NOTICE
East Pembroke Fire District Workshop Meeting
Please take notice that a Workshop Meeting will be conducted by the East Pembroke Fire District from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28th.
It will be held at the East Pembroke Fire District Hall, located at 8655 Barrett Drive, Batavia.
Purpose of the Workshop Meeting is to discuss the 2020 Fire District Budget.