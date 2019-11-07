East Pembroke Fire District's fire commissioner election is Dec. 10

Public Notice

The annual election of the East Pembroke Fire District will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10th, between 6 and 9 p.m. at the East Pembroke Fire District Hall, located at 8655 Barrett Drive, Batavia.

It is for the purpose of electing one Fire Commissioner for the term of five years, commencing Jan. 1 of next year and ending Dec. 31 2024.

Petitions may be obtained by contacting William R. Joyce, 2539 Main Road, East Pembroke (NY 14056) or by calling 585-762-9913.