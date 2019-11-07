Local Matters

November 7, 2019 - 2:01pm

East Pembroke Fire District's fire commissioner election is Dec. 10

posted by Billie Owens in East Pembroke Fire District, news.

Public Notice

The annual election of the East Pembroke Fire District will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10th, between 6 and 9 p.m. at the East Pembroke Fire District Hall, located at 8655 Barrett Drive, Batavia.

It is for the purpose of electing one Fire Commissioner for the term of five years, commencing Jan. 1 of next year and ending Dec. 31 2024.

Petitions may be obtained by contacting William R. Joyce, 2539 Main Road, East Pembroke (NY 14056) or by calling 585-762-9913.

Qualified candidates shall file their petitions signed by 25 registered voters of the East Pembroke Fire District. Petitions must be filed with the East Pembroke Fire District Secretary no later than Nov. 30.

This notice is by order of the East Pembroke Fire District Secretary William R. Joyce.

