Easter Bunny waves and waves some more while tooling around Bergen in a fire truck

Village of Bergen Mayor Anna Marie Barclay sent us these photos of today's tour in the village and town of the ubiquitous and beloved Easter Bunny, courtesy of the Bergen Fire Department.

He also made a special drive through the high school parking lot.

The snaps are in reverse chronological order.

Due to extraordinary circumstances, he was permitted to stand in the bed of the truck for the slow and steady ride.

Mr. Bunny, looking dapper all the while in a smart blue coat, brought needed cheer and seasonal good tidings.

They were lucky to get a glimpse of him since his schedule tomorrow is chock-full. No, let's face it, on Easter Sunday he's slammed.