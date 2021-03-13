Easy to spot and hard to miss: Leai the Great Dane is lost

A Great Dane is easy to spot and hard to miss. But one slipped her collar and was last seen running about after 4 o'clock yesterday afternoon near Texaco Town.

That would be in Pavilion in the vicinity of routes 63 and 20 and Transit Road.

Checking this morning at the Genesee County Animal Shelter, The Batavian was told no Great Dane has been turned in.

So "Leai" remains at large, literally.

Also known as the German mastiff or Deutsche Dogge, the breed is from Germany, a descendant of hunting dogs known from the Middle Ages and is one of the largest breeds in the world.

This noble canine, commonly referred to as a gentle giant or as the “Apollo of dogs” -- Apollo is the Greek god of the sun, the brightest fixture in the sky. It has been around for a long time, and depictions of Dane-like dogs on artifacts date back thousands of years.

Characteristically, it is devoted, friendly, reserved, confident, loving and, as mentioned, gentle.

An adult female's average weight is 99 to 130 pounds, and its height averages 28 to 32 inches.

Their coat can be black, brindle, fawn, mantle, blue, or harlequin. Leai appears to be brindle.

But she is microchipped and she was just spayed Tuesday.

"We were dog sitting our daughter’s Great Dane and she slipped the collar," wrote Heather Klein. "She is not from this area."

She is reportedly very skittish.

If you spot a gangly Great Dane, please phone Heather at (585) 993-1050.