Elba Sports Boosters hold Meat Raffle March 30 at Elba Firemen's Rec Hall

Elba Sports Boosters will hold a Meat Raffle on Saturday, March 30, at Elba Firemen's Rec Hall. It is located at 7143 Oak Orchard Road, Elba.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and first pull is at 6 p.m.

$10 per person donation to attend, or reserve a table for eight for $70. Price includes beer, soda pop, wine and a door prize raffle ticket.

There will also be a Freezer Full of Meat Raffle, a Wheelbarrow of Booze Raffle, and a 50/50 Raffle.

"Grab your family and friends, bring snacks, a cooler for your winnings, and plenty of $1 bills!"

For tickets, contact any Boosters member.

For advance table reservation or more information, call Lea Ann Hall at (585) 409-1312.