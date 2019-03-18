Local Matters

March 18, 2019 - 2:17pm

Elba Sports Boosters hold Meat Raffle March 30 at Elba Firemen's Rec Hall

posted by Billie Owens in news, elba, Announcements, meat raffle, elba sports boosters.

Elba Sports Boosters will hold a Meat Raffle on Saturday, March 30, at Elba Firemen's Rec Hall. It is located at 7143 Oak Orchard Road, Elba.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and first pull is at 6 p.m.

$10 per person donation to attend, or reserve a table for eight for $70. Price includes beer, soda pop, wine and a door prize raffle ticket.

There will also be a Freezer Full of Meat Raffle, a Wheelbarrow of Booze Raffle, and a 50/50 Raffle.

"Grab your family and friends, bring snacks, a cooler for your winnings, and plenty of $1 bills!"

For tickets, contact any Boosters member.

For advance table reservation or more information, call Lea Ann Hall at (585) 409-1312.

